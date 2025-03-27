Opposition Voices Curtailed in Parliament, Alleges Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused the government of suppressing Opposition voices, particularly that of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), in Parliament. He claimed that while BJP ministers and MPs are allowed to speak freely, the LoP is repeatedly prevented from addressing the House on procedural grounds.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi highlighted the importance of the LoP in parliamentary tradition and expressed concerns over what he termed as an unfair legislative process. "Parliamentary tradition teaches us that the House belongs as much to the Opposition as to the ruling side. However, whenever the Opposition, especially the LoP, seeks to speak, procedural rules are cited to deny them the opportunity," he said.

Gogoi further alleged that the Speaker's approach favors government representatives. "The LoP holds a significant position in our parliamentary system, but a pattern has emerged where BJP ministers and MPs have their microphones switched on instantly, while the LoP is denied the chance to speak," he added.

On the same day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House. Expressing his frustration, he said, "I don’t know what is going on. I requested to speak, but the Speaker left without allowing me. This is not how the House should function. The Speaker made an unsubstantiated remark about me and then adjourned the House unnecessarily."

Gandhi further stressed the importance of a functioning democracy where both the government and the Opposition have space to express their views. "Here, there is no place for the Opposition. I wanted to speak about the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment, but I was not given a chance. The Prime Minister spoke on Maha Kumbh, and I also wished to appreciate the event. However, I was not permitted to do so. I fail to understand the Speaker’s approach and thinking," he said.