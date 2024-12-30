IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta Appointed Guwahati Police Commissioner

Senior police officer IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta was on Monday appointed the next commissioner of police of Guwahati. He replaces Diganta Barah, who has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) (SB) Assam.

In March this year, Mahanta was given the additional charge of IGP (Traffic and Road Safety) within the entire state’s jurisdiction following his promotion to the position of IGP from the previous rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Special Task Force. Previously in February 2023, he was appointed as the DIG (Admin) after being released from his charge as Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

He is the recipient of the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak in the Special Operations field by the Ministry of Home Affairs, awarded this year.

Mahanta will replace Diganta Barah in the post of Guwahati Commissioner of Police while continuing to hold charge of IGP (STF). Barah has been given charge as the Director of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon.

In a major reshuffle today, six top Assam police officers were transferred and given new charges. This included IPS officers Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Lachit Baruah, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan and Vivek Raj Singh along with Mahanta and Barah.

IPS Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (T&AP) was posted as Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) along with continuing as Inspector General of Police (Communication). Lachit Baruah, serving substantively as Inspector General of Police (SB) and Managing Director of Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd will continue to hold the latter position.

Meanwhile, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, serving as the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) has been posted as the Inspector General of Police (Admin). Additionally, Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General of Police (MPC) will take over as Inspector General of Police (T&AP) and continue to function as Inspector General of Police (MPC) and Inspector General of Police (BTAD).

