Panchayat Election Dates In Assam Not Expected Till Jan 10

Panchayat election dates in Assam will not be declared before January 10. This was after the state government had moved a special petition for reconsideration following the Gauhati high court’s directive to delay it.
On Monday, the high court undertook hearings on the matter and posted it for a further hearing on January 10. The court observed that the dates for panchayat elections will not be declared before the hearing.
The court is expected to decide on whether panchayat elections will be held or not on January 10. Notably, there have been disputes over the re-determination of constituencies. Due to these unresolved issues, multiple petitions had been filed in court to keep the panchayat elections on hold until the disputes are resolved.
Earlier, the Gauhati high court accepted the state government's petition and granted time for the opposing parties to respond by January 6. Additionally, the court instructed that copies of the government's petition be provided to the opposing parties.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously affirmed that the panchayat elections would be held within the stipulated time. However, the government will have to wait for the court’s decision in response to its petition to allow panchayat elections.
