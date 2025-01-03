Assam Government Moves Court to Conduct Panchayat Election

After the Gauhati High Court's directive to delay the Panchayat elections, the Assam government filed a special petition for reconsideration.

Advertisment

As per reports, the High Court had directed that no election notification be issued for the Panchayat elections until January 9. In response, the state government has filed a petition for reconsideration of this order.

The court has accepted the state government's petition and granted time for the opposing parties to respond by January 6. Additionally, the court has instructed that copies of the government's petition be provided to the opposing parties today itself.

It is noteworthy that despite the earlier directive, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had affirmed that the Panchayat elections would be held within the stipulated time. However, as per the current situation the government will have to wait for the court order in response to its petition to allow elections for Panchayats that have not yet been notified.

It is significant that there had been various disputes over the re-determination of constituencies. Due to these unresolved issues, multiple petitions had been filed in court to keep the Panchayat elections on hold until the disputes are resolved.