Parliament Budget Session To Begin On Jan 31, Union Budget On Feb 1

The budget session of Parliament is set to commence on January 31 and will continue until April 4, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31. The session will have an inter-session break starting February 14, with parliamentary proceedings resuming on March 10.

Key Agendas for the Budget Session

Apart from the Union Budget and the President’s address, the session is expected to see significant debates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address.

Additionally, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to submit its report during this session. The committee’s term had been extended during the previous winter session of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the JPC on 'One Nation One Election' was previously directed to submit its report to the Lok Sabha on the first day of the last week of the budget session. However, there is growing demand for an extension of the committee’s term, as it only held its first meeting earlier this month.

Political Tensions Loom Over Session

The upcoming session follows a contentious winter session, which ended amid tensions between the BJP and opposition members. The session had witnessed protests in the Parliament premises, leading to police complaints from both sides over allegations of misconduct.

