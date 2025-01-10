Assam Budget Session 2025 to Begin in Kokrajhar on Feb 17

The Assam Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session 2025 is set to commence on February 17, marking a historic departure from tradition as the inaugural day will be held at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Chamber in Kokrajhar. This is the first time in history that the Assembly will convene outside the state capital of Dispur on the first day of a session.

Advertisment

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the session under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India. According to a notification issued by Dulal Pegu, Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the first day’s proceedings will begin at 12:00 noon in Kokrajhar. The remaining days of the session will return to the Assam Legislative Assembly Chamber in Dispur.

This unprecedented move aims to promote inclusivity and decentralization, adding a new chapter to the Assembly's legacy.

The Assam Legislative Assembly has traditionally convened in Dispur since March 16, 1973, when the state capital was relocated there following Meghalaya’s formation as a separate state in 1972. The inaugural session of the Assembly in Dispur marked a significant transition from Shillong, the erstwhile capital of the composite state of Assam, where the first sitting of the Assembly was held on April 7, 1937.

State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is slated to present the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 during this session. Discussions are expected to focus on critical policy and developmental issues, setting the tone for Assam's economic and governance agenda in the upcoming year.

The session will begin with the Governor’s address in Kokrajhar, highlighting the state government's priorities and vision. Following the inaugural day, the session will resume in Dispur, ensuring continuity in legislative proceedings.

The decision to hold the opening day of the Budget Session in Kokrajhar signifies a step towards greater inclusivity and decentralization, embracing the aspirations of all regions of the state. This move is poised to be a turning point in Assam’s legislative history, reflecting the government's commitment to holistic development and representation.

The session promises to be crucial, with the potential to shape policies and strategies that address the state’s pressing challenges while paving the way for sustainable growth.