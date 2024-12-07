Indian Army Honours Manipuri Cadet For President's Medal Win At NDA

The Indian Army has felicitated Cadet Jodha Thongjaomayum in Imphal for securing the President's Bronze Medal at the 147th-course passing-out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA) held on November 30, 2024, in Khadakwasla, Pune.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Cadet Thongjaomayum's proud parents. A native of Khurai Thoudam Leikai, Lamlong Bazar in Imphal East district, Manipur, Thongjaomayum began his journey at Sainik School, Imphal (2014–2016) and later joined the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, in 2017. He completed his education at RIMC in 2021 before enrolling at NDA as part of the 147th course in January 2022, where he underwent three years of rigorous military training.

In a separate initiative earlier this week, the Indian Army's Spear Corps gifted a state-of-the-art Wushu Sanda Arena to the Bishnupur District Wushu Association at Nachou village, Manipur. Built to international standards, the arena is expected to provide a professional platform for budding Wushu athletes in the region.

"Wushu, a traditional martial art, has gained significant popularity in India, particularly in Manipur, known for producing talented athletes in various sports," the release added.

Additionally, on November 29 and 30, the Indian Army, in collaboration with district medical authorities, organized medical camps in villages across Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. These camps, conducted in partnership with local hospitals, featured Army doctors, including specialists such as a gynaecologist, and provided attendees with detailed health check-ups and essential medications.