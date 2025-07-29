PIB Guwahati Takes 13 Assam Journalists on 7-Day Media Tour to Ladakh

A 13-member delegation of journalists from prominent media houses in Assam has set off on a week-long media exposure tour to Ladakh, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati.

The initiative, which commenced on Monday, aims to offer media professionals a first-hand experience of Ladakh’s unique cultural landscape, scientific achievements, and innovative development models.

Representing a wide spectrum of media, including print, television, digital, and social platforms, the journalist team is accompanied by two PIB Guwahati officials and is being led by Smita Saikia, Media and Communication Officer.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation will visit several key landmarks that reflect Ladakh’s blend of tradition and technological advancement. Among the highlights are the Indian Astronomical Observatory at Hanle and the recently designated Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, both significant for their contributions to astronomy and environmental conservation. The journalists will also explore the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, where they will gain insights into Ladakh’s age-old system of traditional medicine.

The tour also includes a ground-level look at Project HIMANK, a flagship initiative of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which focuses on infrastructure development across some of India’s most demanding terrains. In another key engagement, the journalists will observe sustainable waste management practices under Project Tsangda—Ladakh’s model for eco-conscious development.

The itinerary further includes interactions with local cooperatives engaged in the production of world-renowned Ladakhi pashmina and apricot products, offering the visiting media a glimpse into the region’s artisanal economy and grassroots livelihood initiatives.

During their stay in Leh, the journalists will also meet the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory and participate in discussions with local media professionals, creating a platform for cross-regional dialogue and understanding.

Participants in the delegation represent a diverse mix of leading news platforms from Assam, including Pratidin Time, The Assam Tribune, PTI, Asomiya Pratidin, Dainik Janambhumi, NewsLive, DD Assam, News18 Assam, Time8, DY365, NKTV Plus, and Kokrajhar-based Bodosa.

The Ladakh tour is part of PIB Guwahati’s broader initiative to promote regional awareness and national integration by offering journalists immersive field experiences across India. It follows the successful media visit to Tamil Nadu last year and continues PIB’s mission to foster informed, on-ground reporting from India’s far-flung regions.

