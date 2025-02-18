Plane Turns Turtle at Toronto Airport; 18 Injured, No Casualties

A Delta Airlines aircraft crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, leaving 18 passengers injured. The flight, which was arriving from Minneapolis with 80 people on board, overturned on the snowy runway upon landing. Authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities.

Delta Airlines, in an official statement, said, "Initial reports indicate there are no fatalities. Eighteen customers with injuries have been transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted."

Following the incident, the airline announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Toronto Pearson International Airport for the rest of the evening and issued travel waivers for affected passengers.Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene. Toronto Pearson International Airport acknowledged the incident, stating on X: "Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Conflicting reports emerged regarding the number of injuries. Initially, Peel Regional Police reported that eight people were injured, with one in critical but non-life-threatening condition and seven others sustaining moderate to mild injuries. However, emergency services later confirmed that 15 people, including a child, were injured in the crash.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is set to hold a media briefing at 6:30 p.m. ET to provide further details on the incident.

