PM Modi Congratulates "Dear Friend" Trump on His Second Term as US President

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a historic second term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trump, describing him as his "dear friend" and wishing him a "successful term ahead."

PM Modi expressed his eagerness to work closely with Trump once again, highlighting their shared commitment to benefiting both nations and shaping a better global future. "I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries and to shape a better future for the world," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2025

Although PM Modi did not attend the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by several world leaders, he sent India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to represent him.

"Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," Jaishankar posted on X.

Trump took the oath of office in a solemn ceremony at the US Capitol's Rotunda, with one hand raised and the other on a Bible handed to him by his mother. In his first speech as president, Trump outlined a series of executive orders he planned to sign soon, including declaring a national emergency at the Mexico border. These orders are aimed at fulfilling promises made during his campaign.

Tech industry leaders, including Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, were present at the ceremony, seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet members.

In contrast to his refusal to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021 due to his baseless claims of electoral fraud, Trump restored tradition by participating in this inauguration. Before the ceremony, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a traditional tea at the White House.

The two leaders, accompanied by their spouses, then traveled together by motorcade to the Capitol for the inauguration, which took place indoors due to the bitter cold—marking the first time in decades that the ceremony was held inside.

