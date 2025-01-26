Republic Day: India’s Cultural Richness and Defense Might to Take Center Stage Today

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day today with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the nation’s cultural diversity, military strength, and advancements in self-reliance. President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations, joined by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest.

This year’s event promises an unprecedented scale of inclusivity and participation, with 10,000 “Special Guests” invited to witness the parade. These guests, representing diverse walks of life, include achievers in various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes. Recognized as contributors to Swarnim Bharat, they embody the nation’s spirit of unity and progress.

The celebrations will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. He will then proceed to Kartavya Path to join the President, who will arrive in the ceremonial buggy escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the oldest regiment in the Indian Army.

This year’s parade will feature a first-of-its-kind tri-services tableau, highlighting the theme Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat. The tableau will depict joint operations involving land, sea, and air, showcasing indigenous platforms such as the Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MK-II fighter aircraft, and the destroyer INS Visakhapatnam. It is a testament to India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in defense.

Cultural vibrancy will take center stage with 300 artists performing the iconic Sare Jahan Se Achha using traditional instruments from across India. Tableaux from 16 states and union territories, alongside 10 ministries and departments, will portray the theme Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas, reflecting India’s rich heritage and developmental strides.

The parade will also demonstrate India’s military strength through mechanized columns featuring advanced systems like the T-90 Bhishma tank, BrahMos missile, and the Akash Weapon System. DRDO’s tableau will display cutting-edge technologies, including multi-layered defense systems and innovations in drone warfare, emphasizing India’s growing capability in national security.

Women’s empowerment will be a highlight, with an all-women contingent from the Central Reserve Police Force and veteran women officers from all three armed forces participating. Their presence underscores the vital role of women in shaping the nation’s defense and development.

Another significant element will be the Veterans’ Tableau, honoring the contributions of decorated war heroes and sports legends who have brought glory to the nation. Esteemed names like Subedar Murlikant Petkar, whose inspiring story was the basis of a Bollywood film, will join the celebrations.

The aerial segment of the parade promises to be a showstopper, with a fly-past by 40 aircraft and helicopters, including Rafale, Su-30, Apache, and MiG-29 jets. The Corps of Signals’ Dare Devils motorcycle team will captivate audiences with their gravity-defying stunts, symbolizing discipline and bravery.

The event will culminate with the unfurling of the National Flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns. Balloons bearing banners celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution will be released into the sky, marking a vibrant and hopeful conclusion to the day’s proceedings.

