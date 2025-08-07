After Tariff Blow, Trump Says More Secondary Sanctions on India ‘Could Happen’

US President Donald Trump has signaled the possibility of more “secondary sanctions” being imposed, shortly after announcing a steep 25% additional tariff on all imports from India. The move, linked to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, has triggered a sharp diplomatic response from New Delhi.

Advertisment

“It’s only been 8 hours. So let’s see what happens. You’re going to see a lot more… you’re going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing, when asked why India was being targeted while countries like China continue to buy Russian oil. He further hinted that similar measures could be directed at China, saying, “Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen.”

The new tariff, formalized through an Executive Order signed by Trump, cites national security and foreign policy concerns. It declares that India's oil trade with Russia, directly or indirectly, poses an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States. With this order, the total tariff on Indian goods entering the US will rise to 50%.

While the base duty takes effect on August 7, the additional 25% levy will kick in after a 21-day window. Goods already in transit or falling under specific exemptions will not be affected.

India has strongly criticized the move. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the U.S. action “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” and asserted that India would take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

"The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the MEA said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the US has chosen to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also undertaking in their own national interest,” it added.

Also Read: Namaste Tariffs! Trump’s New Greeting for His ‘True Friend’ Modi