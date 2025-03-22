Police Vehicle Allegedly Knocks Down Two Riders in Guwahati, Speeds Away

A police vehicle reportedly crashed into two motorcyclists near Ganeshguri Flyover in Guwahati late Friday night, leaving them injured.

According to sources, two young men had stopped their scooter under the flyover for a meal when a police vehicle approaching from the opposite direction hit them. The impact left both riders injured.

Following the incident, the police vehicle allegedly fled the scene and was seen heading toward the MLA quarters.

The injured youths have since filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station, seeking action against those responsible for the accident.

