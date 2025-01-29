Congress MLA's Driver Assaults Pratidin Time Reporter Mrinal Kuddus

Pratidin Time reporter Mrinal Kuddus was on Wednesday assaulted by the driver of Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed allegedly over a minor disagreement. Kuddus, who sustained injuries in the incident, was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Advertisment

The disagreement was reportedly over car parking which soon turned violent. As per reports, the driver, identified as Khairul Islam, exercised undue authority to brutally thrash the Pratidin Time reporter. As the argument started to get heated, Islam struck Kuddus unprovoked injuring him. It was later discovered that he was part of Congress' Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed's driving staff.

Following the incident, Kuddus reached the Hatigaon police station to file a complaint regarding the incident. He was then taken to GMCH where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, press bodies across the state have condemned the incident, coming in support of Mrinal Kuddus. They have demanded immediate and appropriate action against the accused.

Further details are awaited.