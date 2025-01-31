Guwahati: Prime Accused in Attack on Journalist Mrinal Kuddus Surrenders

The prime accused in the assault on Pratidin Time journalist Mrinal Kuddus, identified as Biki Ahmed, surrendered at Hatigaon Police Station late at night. Ahmed, who had been absconding, is the nephew of Chhaygaon Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Kuddus was allegedly attacked over a minor disagreement by the driver of MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed’s vehicle. The journalist sustained injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

According to reports, MLA Ahmed’s driver, Khairul Islam, was also involved in the attack along with another individual. The FIR filed in the case names three persons linked to the assault. Khairul Islam was arrested earlier on Thursday.

Mrinal Kuddus, who is now out of danger, suffered facial injuries, swelling, and mild chest discomfort. However, after a medical evaluation, he was discharged from the hospital.

The attack has drawn sharp condemnation from the media fraternity. Pratidin Time’s Chief Editor, Nitumoni Saikia, strongly denounced the incident, stating, “No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. I demand strict punishment for the perpetrators.” He also urged the police to thoroughly investigate all involved parties.

Meanwhile, the Electronic and Print Media Association of South Kamrup (EP Media) also expressed outrage over the incident. The organization’s president and editor demanded the immediate arrest of all attackers, emphasizing that violence against journalists is unacceptable under any circumstances.

Hatigaon Police are currently investigating the matter.

