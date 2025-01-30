Questions Loom Over the Investigation of Journalist Attack: Is the MLA's Family Involved?

A shocking assault on Pratidin Time journalist Mrinal Kuddus has sparked widespread condemnation. The FIR filed in the case names three individuals involved in the assault, not just one.

Among them is Khairul Islam, the driver of Chhaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed's car, alongside a relative of the MLA and another unidentified individual.

As of now, the police have arrested only the driver, Khairul Islam, with no leads on the other two suspects.

One of the more troubling aspects of the investigation is the uncollected CCTV footage from the crime scene, despite all cameras in the area being owned by MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed. This has raised suspicions about the probe’s impartiality, particularly as the footage allegedly shows MLA’s relative, Bicky, who is linked to a violent incident from two years ago in Mirzan Nagar mosque in Hatigaon, where his father, Shamshul Rahman was reportedly involved in a brutal assault using daggers.

Mrinal Kuddus, who is reported to be out of danger, sustained facial injuries, swelling, and pain, along with mild chest discomfort. However, after a medical evaluation, he was cleared to go home. The Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) doctors confirmed that his condition is stable.

The attack has been strongly condemned by the Chief Editor of Pratidin Time, Nitumoni Saikia, who stated, "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. I demand strict punishment for the perpetrators." He further called for the police to question all parties involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Electronic and Print Media Association of South Kamrup (EP Media) also voiced its outrage. The organization’s president and editor demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers, emphasizing that such acts of violence against journalists are unacceptable under any circumstances.

