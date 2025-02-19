Two Arunachali Students Assaulted in Delhi After Racial Abuse

In a disturbing incident, two students from Arunachal Pradesh were reportedly assaulted in a racially charged attack in Delhi.

Advertisment

The students, both enrolled at Dyal Singh College under Delhi University, were allegedly targeted while they were on their way to drop off friends on Monday night.

Further reports said that the altercation began when some locals hurled racial slurs at the duo. When the students objected, the situation escalated into a heated argument, culminating in a physical assault. A group of locals allegedly attacked them, leaving both students injured. They were later taken to a hospital, where medical examinations were conducted.

One of the victim students later shared a video on social media, showing his head injury and bleeding, also urging the Arunachal Pradesh government to intervene in the matter.

The Arunachal Students Union of Delhi (ASUD) has taken up the issue with the Delhi Police's special unit for the northeastern region and is assisting the victims in legal proceedings. The ASUD has also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading misinformation to prevent further escalation of tensions.