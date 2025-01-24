Punjab Police Withdraws Arvind Kejriwal's Additional Security

The Punjab Police has withdrawn the additional security provided to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after objections were raised by the Delhi Police, which subsequently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the decision on Friday, stating, "Time to time, we get reports of threats to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, and we share them with the concerned agencies. Following the directions of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission today, we withdrew the component of the Punjab Police in the security of Kejriwal ji."

He further assured that Punjab authorities would remain in communication with their Delhi counterparts. "We showed our concerns to them. We will remain in touch with them. We will share our inputs with the Delhi Police," Yadav added while addressing reporters in Patiala.

The move comes just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8.

Kejriwal, who has Z-plus security cover, continues to be protected by 63 personnel, including pilot and escort teams, close protection officers, and search-and-frisk units. Additionally, 15 uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are deployed for his security.

The decision to withdraw Punjab Police personnel follows an incident on January 18, when a stone was thrown at Kejriwal’s car while he was campaigning in his New Delhi constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blamed the BJP for the attack, while the BJP alleged that Kejriwal’s vehicle had hit two of its workers.

Security concerns around Kejriwal had escalated earlier this month after intelligence reports suggested that a pro-Khalistan group was plotting an attack against him. Addressing these concerns, the former Delhi CM remarked, "God will save him" and he is destined to live as long as his "lifeline" allows.

Currently out on bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, Kejriwal is contesting the upcoming elections from the New Delhi constituency, a seat he has held since 2013. His key opponents in the race include BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.

