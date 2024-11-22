Racing Bus Hits Motorcycle While Overtaking In Bongaigaon; 2 Killed

A father-daughter duo lost their lives in a road accident in Assam’s Bongaigaon district early on Friday morning. They were traveling on a two-wheeler which was involved in frontal collision with a speeding bus. Enraged locals then torched the bus and blocked the national highway in protest as the district commissioner and superintendent of police rushed to the scene.

The father, a teacher by profession, was enroute to drop his daughter at SFS School in Bahalpur when the accident occurred on National Highway 17 near Nitya Bazaar, Boitamari. Finding the road empty in the early morning hours, two passenger buses got involved in an unwarranted race and were speeding beyond limits when one of them tried to overtake the other and hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, the father-daughter duo was killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Nasrullah Ahmed and Sahnaj Ahmed.

Following the incident, locals sat in protest near the accident site. They also set fire to the bus causing the accident, demanding stricter vigil on the roads and installing of road signs.

Bongaigaon DC Nabadeep Pathak, who arrived at the scene, confirmed that the accident was caused due to rash driving and over speeding. He said, “Firstly, it is evident that it was a case of rash driving. The motorcycle was coming from one side and the bus, while trying to overtake, hit it causing the accident. It seems there was a competition between two buses and both were speeding beyond limits.”

“The people have said that despite the presence of speed breakers, vehicles rarely slow down. They have demanded proper signage, rumble strips and other measures to counter it. We will have to review it. It is clear that such over speeding is witnessed in the early morning hours, and we will take steps to ensure it is not repeated,” he added.

Meanwhile, SP Mohan Lal Meena said that while regular naka checkings are done, the police will “intensify naka checking by deploying additional enforcement and police teams.”

