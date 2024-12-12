Bomb Scare at Gauhati University Sparks Police Action

Gauhati University witnessed a bomb scare after a threatening email was received, claiming bombs were planted at seven locations on the campus.

Advertisment

Acting swiftly, the Guwahati police launched search operations across multiple sites, including the BKB Hall, the Lachit Statue, and the university's playground.

However, senior police officials have stated that this was a mock drill, emphasizing that such exercises are conducted periodically to enhance preparedness.

Despite thorough searches, no explosives have been found so far. Speaking on the matter, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta urged students not to panic, assuring them that the upcoming examinations scheduled for Friday will not be cancelled.

The bomb scare email has been taken seriously, but the city police continue to assure the public that there is no imminent threat. Investigations are ongoing.