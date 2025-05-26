Ripun Bora To Face Police Over 'Pak Payroll' Claim on Gaurav Gogoi's Wife, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the Assam Police will record the statement of Congress leader Ripun Bora over his recent remarks suggesting thatElizabeth Colburn, the British wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, was allegedly on the payroll of the Pakistan government.

Calling the matter a serious national security concern, CM Sarma stated that Colburn’s alleged involvement is alarming as she is “within the inner circles of a sitting Member of Parliament.” He asserted, “National security is non-negotiable,” and confirmed that further action will follow once Bora’s statement is recorded.

The row began after Bora, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told the media that Elizabeth Colburn, Gogoi’s British wife, had worked with an international NGO that also operates in Pakistan. “She might have worked in Pakistan or received a salary for her work — what’s the problem?” Bora asked, calling the allegations baseless.

Bora also compared the situation to that of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, whose wife is Japanese, and to NSA Ajit Doval’s relatives, who’ve had professional ties involving Pakistan. “Should we question their patriotism too?” he argued.

Bora claimed that CM Sarma’s remarks were triggered by speculation that Gogoi could be named Assam Congress President — a move that, according to him, the BJP is trying to sabotage through smear tactics. “This is nothing but political desperation. The people of Assam will give their reply in 2026,” Bora said.

CM Sarma, took to X on Monday, writing:, Yesterday, senior Congress leader Sri Ripun Bora made a startling confession — he admitted that the British wife of Hon’ble MP Sri Gaurav Gogoi was, in fact, on the payroll of the Pakistan Government. If this is indeed true, it raises deeply alarming questions about national security. The continued presence of an individual linked to a hostile foreign state—right within the inner circles of a sitting Member of Parliament—poses a serious and unacceptable threat to the integrity of India’s institutions.”

“We were not previously aware of these shocking details. Now that this revelation has come to light, the matter is being examined with the seriousness it demands. National security is non negotiable. We will record statement of Sri Bora and take further action in this matter,” he added.

Notably, Assam CM and the BJP have repeatedly been targeting Gaurav Gogoi, alleging links between his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistan’s spy agency, the ISI. CM Sarma had claimed that Colburn travelled between India and Pakistan 19 times and that Gogoi himself had allegedly visited Pakistan on ISI’s invitation, received training there, and maintained close ties with the neighbouring country’s establishment.

Responding sharply, Gogoi hit back at the Chief Minister, dismissing the allegations as "ridiculous, baseless, insane, and nonsense." He went further, questioning CM Sarma’s mental state and suggesting personal issues might be driving such remarks. Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of behaving like an "IT cell troll" and spreading accusations without presenting any factual basis.

