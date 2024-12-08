Sadin-Pratidin Marks 25 Golden Years With Achiever Awards Ceremony in Dibrugarh

The Sadin-Pratidin Group's Achiever Awards for 2024 began in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday. This year, the annual awards recognizing excellence in different fields coincide with the silver jubilee of the Dibrugarh edition of Asomiya Pratidin daily.

The Achiever Awards has been presented annually by the Sadin Pratidin Group for the past 10 years to honour distinguished individuals and their exceptional contributions to research, literature, arts, science, culture, sports, and social development—fields that have significantly advanced Northeast India’s progress.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended as the chief guest of the event with Dibrugarh University Vice Chancellor Jiten Hazarika also present.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Jayanta Baruah, Chairman of the Pratidin Media Group, renowned journalist and author Anuradha Sharma Pujari, and Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time. This was followed by a Ganesh Vandana performance and an audio-visual presentation of the group's journey from its inception till date.

Chairman Speaks

Addressing the event, Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman Jayanta Baruah said, "Today is an auspicious day for us. It has been 25 years since the launch of the Dibrugarh edition. With your love and support, the journey of Sadin-Pratidin, which began at the end of the 1980s, has brought us to this golden moment.”

The ceremony marks the Achiever Awards, which will honor a distinguished individual for their lifetime contributions to literature and journalism with the Sadin Sahitya Journalistic Award. Additionally, 13 outstanding individuals from Northeast India will be honored for their achievements in fields such as sports, culture, economics, and social service.

Baruah expressed his gratitude to Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, and the Assamese Department officials for their assistance in organizing the event. He said, "I extend my deepest gratitude to all for their support and cooperation.”

Baruah also highlighted the achievements of Sadin-Pratidin, noting its growth into one of the leading news groups in India, inspired by the legacies of his late father and great-grandfather, Hemakoshpran Devananda Baruah and Hemchandra Baruah. "This success would not have been possible without the support and cooperation of our dedicated journalists and the people of Assam,” he added.

During the inaugural address, Baruah also spoke about the unveiling of a bronze statue of Hemchandra Baruah at Dibrugarh University. "This statue will pay tribute to Hemchandra Baruah, who played a pivotal role in revitalizing the Assamese language during times of national crisis,” Baruah stated. The unveiling ceremony will take place on December 10 at 10 am, and will be inaugurated by the esteemed scholar Dr Nagen Saikia.

Baruah concluded his address by expressing optimism about continued support from all sections of society as they move ahead with the event programs.

Celebrating 25 Years of the Dibrugarh Edition

The journey of the Dibrugarh Edition stands as a testament to the group’s commitment to providing credible and impactful journalism in the northeastern region. The first edition of Asomiya Pratidin in Dibrugarh began on December 15, 1999.

A vision for the future

The Sadin-Pratidin Group continues to establish itself as a guardian of Assamese identity, excelling in journalism, literature, and culture. It has also expanded its presence in digital and social media, staying connected with modern audiences.

The event concludes with a visual presentation showcasing the journey of the Sadin-Pratidin Group and its impact on Assamese society, leaving the audience inspired and proud of their heritage.

