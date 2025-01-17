Mumbai Police Arrest Attacker Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai Police on Friday arrested the individual accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary at his upscale Bandra apartment. The incident occurred on Thursday night at the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan was attacked by an intruder.

The identity of the attacker is yet to established.

According to the initial investigation, the attack took place during a burglary attempt. Police reviewing the building’s CCTV footage identified the suspect, who was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade.

The footage, recorded at 2:33 am, clearly captured the suspect’s face. He is seen wearing a brown collared T-shirt and a red scarf, descending the stairs from the sixth floor of the building.

In response to the attack, Mumbai Police had formed 20 teams to locate and apprehend the intruder. The arrest was made following the successful identification and tracking of the suspect.

