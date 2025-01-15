“Schezwan Chutney” Saga: Dabur-Tata Clash Over Trademark Infringement

Dabur India Ltd is set to respond to a notice issued by the Delhi High Court in a trademark infringement case on February 5. The notice, served last week, pertains to Dabur’s use of the name “Schezwan Chutney” for one of its products, as reported by Bar and Bench. The case was filed by Capital Foods, a Tata Consumer-owned company, alleging trademark infringement.

In its plea, Capital Foods asserted that “Schezwan Chutney” is a well-known name closely associated with its brand and claimed significant investments in promoting it. The company accused Dabur of misleading customers by adopting the same brand name and similar packaging for its product. Additionally, it alleged that Dabur used bold lettering to emphasize the product name while downplaying its own brand name.

Dabur, which launched its “Schezwan Chutney” product last year, has contested the claims by approaching the Trademarks Registry to seek the cancellation of the trademark registration. The company argued that “Schezwan Chutney” is a generic term describing the product's type and quality, and therefore, does not qualify for trademark protection.

Capital Foods, which owns brands like Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, was acquired by Tata Consumer in January 2024 to expand its product offerings in fast-growing, high-margin categories. Dabur, one of India’s leading FMCG players, is known for its flagship brands such as Chyawanprash and Real Juices.

This is not the first legal challenge concerning the “Schezwan Chutney” trademark; Capital Foods has previously initiated copyright infringement cases to protect its brand name.

