Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition in Week-Long Ops Across Manipur

In a significant push to restore peace and security in Manipur, Indian Army and Assam Rifles units under the Spear Corps, in coordination with Manipur Police and central paramilitary forces, conducted a series of intelligence-based operations across multiple districts between April 13 and 19. The operations resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The coordinated efforts—also involving the CRPF, BSF, and ITBP—were carried out across Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts.

According to reports, a major breakthrough came on April 13 when the Army and Manipur Police recovered four improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores during an operation in Sanasabi, Imphal East district. On the same day, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police destroyed a militant training camp in the Gelmoul village area of Churachandpur district.

Further operations in Saidan, Churachandpur on April 16 led to the seizure of seven weapons, including a .303 rifle, 9mm pistol, modified carbine machine gun, single-barrel rifle, modified 81mm mortar, and two country-made mortars (pompi), along with assorted ammunition and explosive materials.

On April 17, operations in Imphal West, Imphal East, and Tengnoupal districts yielded additional recoveries. Security forces confiscated an AK rifle, SLR, 9mm carbine machine gun, a modified single-barrel rifle, pistol, and war-like stores from the Sanjebam area. Another operation in Imphal East led to the recovery of four more weapons, including a 7.62mm SLR, a 7.65mm pistol, and two single-barrel breech-loading rifles, along with grenades and ammunition.

In the Salvom area of Tengnoupal district, a joint operation resulted in the recovery of two pistols and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as well as grenades and war-like material.

All recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and processing.

