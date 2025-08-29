Security Forces Seize Meth Worth Rs 21 Crore in Aizawl; Arms Trafficking Busted In Manipur

In a series of notable operations, Assam Rifles worked with local law enforcement to strike a significant blow against narcotics and criminal networks in Northeast India.

Acting on specific intelligence about drug trafficking, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with personnel from the Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl, targeting the Zemabawk South area of Aizawl district.

In the early hours of Friday, the forces stopped a suspected vehicle after setting up a check post. This operation resulted in the seizure of 7 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, valued at an estimated Rs 21 crore. Two individuals found in the vehicle were arrested, and all recovered drugs, along with the vehicle, were given to the Special Narcotics Police Station in Aizawl for further investigation.

In a different operation aimed at criminal networks in Manipur, Assam Rifles collaborated with police and paramilitary forces to arrest a suspected member of the Village Volunteers Eastern Zone (VVEZ), who was involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking. The joint cordon and search operation took place in Haolenphai, a border town in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, on August 26.

The operation included careful house-to-house searches, leading to the suspect being found with a mobile phone that likely contained evidence related to extortion and weapons smuggling. The individual and the device were handed over to Pallel Police Station in Kakching on August 27 for detailed questioning and further legal action.

Officials stated that the recovery of narcotics in Aizawl and digital evidence in Manipur is likely to greatly disrupt criminal activities in the border areas and aid ongoing investigations.

Also Read: Heroin, Meth Worth Rs 76 Cr Recovered in Manipur, One Held