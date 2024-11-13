Seniors Thrash Juniors For Refusing Ragging At Noida University Hostel

Maharishi University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has become embroiled in controversy following a violent incident at its hostel. A group of senior students allegedly assaulted junior students who had spoken out against ragging, resulting in severe injuries and public outrage.

The altercation reportedly escalated into a brutal fight, with one hostel room being described by witnesses as a "fighting arena." During the confrontation, one junior student suffered a broken tooth, highlighting the intensity of the assault.

The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety at the university, with many noting that ragging continues to be a persistent issue in educational institutions despite efforts to curb it through regulations and awareness programs.

The student body has called for immediate action against those responsible for the violence and stricter enforcement of anti-ragging measures. Many have criticized the university administration for its failure to effectively address such incidents, urging the implementation of comprehensive reforms to better protect students.

Authorities are now under increasing pressure to conduct a thorough investigation. However, the university administration has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. This event underscores the critical need for educational institutions to ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students.

The controversy has gained further momentum on social media after Sachin Gupta shared the details of the incident on X. His post has led to widespread condemnation and sparked a broader conversation about the ongoing problem of ragging in educational establishments across the country.

