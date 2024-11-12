Chhattisgarh Lawyer Arrested Over Death Threat To Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai Police have arrested Faizan Khan, a lawyer from Chhattisgarh, in connection with an alleged death threat made against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The threat, which was delivered via a phone call to the Bandra police station on November 7, included a demand for Rs 50 lakh. Faizan Khan, whose mobile phone was used to make the ransom call, claimed that his phone had been stolen, and he was unaware of its misuse.

The Bandra police promptly registered an extortion case, charging the unidentified caller under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the police, the caller, who threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan if his demand was not met, gave the name “Hindustani” when questioned about his identity. The police constable who received the call, Santosh Ghodke, reported that the caller said, “Shah Rukh Khan, the one at Mannat, Bandstand… if he doesn’t give me 50 lakh rupees, I will kill him.”

After tracing the number, police teams in Chhattisgarh arrested Faizan Khan, a resident of Raipur. Despite his claims that his mobile phone had been lost or stolen, the investigation led authorities to believe that Faizan was connected to the threat. Raipur Police confirmed that they were contacted by Mumbai Police, and after questioning, the suspect maintained that he had reported the theft of his phone at the Khamardih police station on November 2. Faizan further submitted documents to support his claims, but the police have moved forward with their investigation, bringing him to Mumbai for further questioning.

This threat to Shah Rukh Khan adds to the growing concern over security in the Bollywood industry, following similar incidents involving other high-profile actors. Notably, Salman Khan had recently been targeted by threats allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In response to the increasing threats, Shah Rukh Khan's security was upgraded to the Y+ category by the Maharashtra government in October 2023. This designation provides heightened protection, including six personal security officers in continuous rotation and five armed guards at his residence, ensuring that Khan remains under tight surveillance as authorities investigate the matter further.