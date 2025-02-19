Assam CM Praises Security Forces for Destroying Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of security forces for eliminating eight bighas of illegal poppy cultivation in the char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-West Bengal border.

Advertisment

Taking to platform X', CM Sarma wrote, "8 Bighas of Poppy cultivation - destroyed. Peddlers in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border, thought they could outsmart the administration and cultivate poppy. Well, they forgot our Govt and @assampolice are always ahead in the game! Plan foiled."

8 Bighas of Poppy cultivation -- destroyed 🚜💯



Peddlers in the Char area of Ghulani Tapu, near the Assam-Bengal border thought they could outsmart the administration and cultivate poppy.



Well, they forgot our Govt and @assampolice are always ahead in the game!



Plan foiled 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/Bplyl23NDW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 19, 2025

The crackdown on Tuesday was part of an ongoing effort by the Assam Rifles and state agencies to curb poppy cultivation in the state. A joint team comprising personnel from the police, excise, and agriculture departments launched an extensive operation, leading to the destruction of eight bighas of illicit opium plantations in the region.

The raid targeted cultivation sites along the Sankosh River, an area known for illegal farming activities. As per sources, security personnel navigated the riverine terrain to dismantle the plantations. Officials estimated that the market value of one kilogram of opium stands at Rs 64 lakh, underscoring the magnitude of the illegal trade.