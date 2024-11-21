CBSE X and XII exams 2025 To Begin From Feb 15; Deets Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for the Class X and XII board examinations for the academic year 2025. The exams are set to begin on February 15, 2025, with all papers starting at 10:30 am.

For Class X students, the Secondary School Examination will take place from February 15 to March 18, 2025. Key dates include the Science exam on February 20, Social Science on February 25, Hindi on February 28, and Mathematics on March 10.

Class XII students will sit for the Senior School Certificate Examination from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Major exams include Physics on February 21, Business Studies on February 22, Geography on February 24, Chemistry on February 27, and Mass Media Studies on March 7.

CBSE has ensured that sufficient gaps are provided between exams for subjects commonly chosen by students, accounting for over 40,000 subject combinations to avoid scheduling conflicts. This year, the board has released the date sheet 86 days ahead of the exams, significantly earlier than in 2024, when it was issued 23 days later.

The early release is aimed at helping students prepare effectively, reducing examination stress, and allowing families and teachers to plan their schedules in advance. Schools designated as exam centres will also have adequate time to manage logistics and academic planning.

CBSE has said that the timely release of the schedule is part of its commitment to a smooth and stress-free examination process. The complete date sheet is available on the official CBSE website, and students are encouraged to review it carefully and begin preparations accordingly.