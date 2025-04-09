'Spray Gang' Busted: 4 Held For Using Chemical Spray to Rob Victims In Guwahati

Guwahati Police has busted the notorious ‘Spray gang’, arresting four individuals involved in a series of thefts and robberies across the city.

Acting on secret intelligence about a planned burglary, Dispur Police conducted an operation in the early hours of Wednesday and apprehended the suspects from their rented house in Sarumataria area in the city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anuar Ali and Hasim Ali from Bondihana, along with Sujal Haque and Saidul Islam from Bilasipara, all hailing from Dhubri district.

During the raid, the police recovered a four-foot-long iron rod, a sharp weapon (dao) with a wooden handle, a water pump, two mobile phones, and a half-litre plastic bottle containing a suspected liquid believed to be used for making victims unconscious.

According to sources, the gang operated by spraying an unknown chemical on unsuspecting pedestrians, rendering them unconscious before robbing them of their mobile phones, bags, and other valuables.

The gang is suspected to be involved in multiple robbery incidents across Guwahati. Further investigation is on.

