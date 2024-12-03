'Sunil Gogoi Alive': Confident CID Sends Severed Head DNA To Hyderabad

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam, has claimed that Sunil Gogoi, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor of Dhakuakhana is still alive.

According to CID officials, Sunil Gogoi managed to evade police arrest for six months. He has been frequently changing his mobile phone and SIM card, making it harder for authorities to track him, asserted the CID.

On the other hand, earlier on Tuesday, the severed head found in Lakhimpur district’s Dhakuakhana was brought to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). There have been speculations that the severed head is connected to the Sunil Gogoi case.

Source said that the head was brought to the GMCH where ‘Super Imposition Technology’ was used to establish the victim’s identity. The DNA samples of the head have been sent to Hyderabad for further forensic analysis, sources added. The CID is also gathering crucial details regarding the decapitation, including how it was carried out. Experts in forensic medicine will examine the severed head to provide more insights.

Within the next 15 days, investigators are expected to confirm the time and method of the beheading. The CID is also awaiting the DNA test report, which is expected to arrive within 20 days.

Following the recovery of the severed head under the Singia Bridge in Dhakuakhana, a CID team led by DSP Rabindra Deka arrived at the incident spot on Monday as part of the ongoing investigations. The severed head was found inside a sack stuffed with debris, which had become entangled in a fisherman’s net.