Clashes Erupt During Bihar Student Protest; Police File FIR Against Prashant Kishore

A police case has been filed against election strategist-turned-political leader Prashant Kishore, leaders of his Jan Suraaj Party, several coaching centre owners, and 700 unidentified individuals in connection with massive student protests in Bihar on Sunday. The protesters have been accused of unauthorized gathering, incitement, and creating a law-and-order situation.

According to the police, the Jan Suraaj Party led a protest march near Patna's Gandhi Maidan without prior permission. The protest turned violent, with demonstrators reportedly damaging police equipment, clashing with officers, and disrupting public order despite repeated warnings from authorities.

Law enforcement used batons and water cannons to disperse the protesters, primarily Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants demanding a re-test of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination amid allegations of a paper leak.

The students gathered at Gandhi Maidan before marching toward JP Golambar with the intent to reach Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence to present their grievances. Although Prashant Kishore expressed solidarity with the students, participated in their march, and proposed a delegation meeting with the Chief Secretary, the students insisted on meeting the Chief Minister directly, prompting police intervention.

Earlier, Prashant Kishore had called for a "Chhatra Sansad" at Gandhi Maidan on Saturday, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, to address students’ concerns and plan future actions. However, the city administration denied permission for the event.

Jan Suraaj, which transitioned into a political party in October after two years of groundwork by Kishore, has announced its intention to contest all seats in Bihar’s next assembly elections. Kishore has promised to shift electoral politics’ focus from sops to core issues impacting governance and development.

The incident underscores growing tensions in the state as students demand accountability and transparency, while political leaders like Prashant Kishore align themselves with their cause.