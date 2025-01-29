Times Business Awards 2025: SPM Named ‘Best Civil Services Coaching Institute in Northeast’

SPM IAS Academy has been recognized as the “Best Civil Services Coaching Institute in the North East” at the prestigious Times Business Awards 2025, hosted by the Times of India Group in Guwahati. The award was presented by acclaimed Bollywood actors Sharman Joshi and Seema Biswas to the Academy’s Directors, Mridul Mishra and Vivek Khetawat, marking a momentous achievement for the institution.

The Times Business Awards acknowledge excellence and innovation across various business sectors, celebrating organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial spirit and achievements. This recognition underscores SPM IAS Academy’s dedication to delivering high-quality education and guidance to civil services aspirants in the region.

Commitment to Excellence in Civil Services Preparation

Speaking on the occasion, Mridul Mishra, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and Director of SPM IAS Academy, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honoured to receive this esteemed award from the Times of India Group. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing future leaders of the nation. This achievement belongs to our hardworking students and dedicated team, whose trust and efforts have been the foundation of our success. This recognition inspires us to aim higher and continue making a meaningful impact.”

Founded by Mridul Mishra, Satyajit Kumar, Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Vivek Khetawat, SPM IAS Academy has emerged as a leading institution for civil services coaching in Northeast India. The academy provides expert guidance for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) and state-level exams such as APSC, enabling aspirants to access top-tier education without relocating to metropolitan cities.

Since its inception in 2022, the academy has demonstrated remarkable success rates, with 689 students selected out of 913 posts in 2022 (75.48 per cent) and 194 students selected out of 235 posts in 2023 (82.55 per cent). These results highlight the academy’s effectiveness in preparing candidates for competitive examinations.

Supporting Aspirants from Marginalized Communities

Beyond academic excellence, SPM IAS Academy is dedicated to supporting aspirants from indigenous and marginalized communities in the Northeast. The academy offers financial assistance to meritorious students through monthly scholarship tests, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their aspirations of serving the nation.

SPM IAS Academy's success is built on a strong academic infrastructure, providing comprehensive learning resources, including online and offline classes, live and recorded sessions, mock test series, weekly MCQs, and personalized mentorship. With a strategic and student-centric approach, the academy continues to be a trusted institution for civil services preparation, equipping aspirants with the knowledge and skills needed to excel.

This latest recognition at the Times Business Awards 2025 further cements SPM IAS Academy’s reputation as a premier coaching institute in Northeast India, committed to shaping the next generation of civil servants through quality education and mentorship.

