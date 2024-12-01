Trump Appoints Kashyap "Kash" Patel as Next FBI Director

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kashyap "Kash" Patel to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump highlighted Patel's extensive career in government, describing him as a staunch advocate for justice and an "America First" champion.

Patel, who previously served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump’s first term, is known for his role in investigating what Trump referred to as the "Russia, Russia, Russia hoax."

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer and investigator who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people," Trump stated. "He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia hoax and has tried over 60 jury trials in his career."

Trump outlined Patel's mandate to tackle critical issues, including rising crime, dismantling criminal gangs, and addressing human and drug trafficking at the US border. Patel is also tasked with restoring the FBI's core values of "Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity" under the guidance of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the border,” Trump said.

The announcement comes as Trump prepares for his second term after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election with 295 electoral votes to Harris’s 226. Patel’s nomination is part of Trump’s swift efforts to assemble his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his January 2025 inauguration.