Two Assam Families Devastated After Deadly Accident in Arunachal

At least four people from Assam are feared dead, with one death confirmed, after a Scorpio vehicle lost control and fell off a cliff in Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing on Monday early morning.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying six people comprising of two families, The passengers in the vehicle were identified as Suraj Chetry, Meena Chetry, Ranjit Chetry, Harimaya Chetry, Rasni Chetry (a 9-year-old girl), and the driver Manoj Chetry.

According to reports, the accident has resulted in the feared deaths of Ranjit Chetry, Meena Chetry, and Suraj Chetry. The driver, Manoj Chetry, has been confirmed dead, and his body was recovered from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, Harimaya Chetry and the young child, Rasni Chetry, have been rescued in critical condition and sent to Dibrugarh Medical College for treatment for urgent medical attention.

The remaining three individuals are yet to be found. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Notably, both the families hailed from Numaligarh within Assam’s Golaghat district.

