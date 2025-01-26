Assam: Missing Youth’s Body Recovered from Drain in Dibrugarh

In a sensational incident, the body of a youth was recovered from a drain in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

The body was reportedly found near the site at Mankata Road where the Assam Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for four flyovers today.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Ranju Katoky, a resident of Nirmali village in Dibrugarh. As per sources, the youth had been missing since Durga Puja’s Navami celebrations.

The body was discovered during a security inspection ahead of the CM’s visit.