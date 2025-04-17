Fatal Road Accidents across Assam, Claim Multiple Lives, Spark Safety Concerns

A devastating road accident in Tengapukhuri, Charaideo, claimed the life of Tonkeswar Konwar, the District President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Advertisment

Konwar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Medicity Hospital in Dibrugarh. The accident also left five others injured.

The incident has shocked the local community, and condolences have begun pouring in from political circles and the public alike. Authorities are investigating the cause of the mishap.

Another serious road accident occurred in Philobari involving a fatal collision between a Tata Magic vehicle and a Maruti Suzuki.

The incident left student leader Umananda Mudoi Moran critically injured. According to reports, the Tata Magic vehicle fled the scene after causing the accident.

Local residents rushed to assist the injured, and authorities have launched an investigation to trace the absconding vehicle and determine the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, in Harmoti, Lakhimpur, a head-on collision between two four-wheelers on National Highway 15 left three individuals seriously injured.

The accident, which occurred on a busy stretch of the highway, has once again highlighted the growing concerns over road safety. Emergency responders promptly arrived at the scene, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In another tragic incident on Lakhibazar Road in Sribhumi, a WagonR car lost control and rammed into an electric pole. The driver, identified as Bapan Das, died on the spot after being trapped under the vehicle. Police later recovered the body, and an investigation is underway.

All four accidents have raised urgent questions about road safety and the need for stricter traffic enforcement across the state.