Two Manipur-Based Militants Nabbed in Guwahati

Guwahati police apprehended two militants from Manipur during a late-night operation at Gorchuk area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Meisnam Bungochouba Singh and Tesma Ibomcha Singh.

Sources informed that the duo was nabbed from the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) while attempting to leave the state. This operation was part of an intensive three-day crackdown by the police.

According to officials, both individuals are members of the banned Kanglaipak Communist Party (KCP). They are wanted in Manipur for multiple charges, including arms supply, extortion, murder, and kidnapping.

Further investigation is on.

