Two Minors Detained for Stabbing 36-Year-Old Man to Death In Delhi

Delhi police detained two minors on Sunday in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Manoj in the Narayana area. One of the detained minors is reportedly involved in the murder of Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, a few months ago.

Manoj was fatally stabbed in a park near Narayana police station on Saturday evening. His family blocked a road in the area later that evening, demanding strict action against the accused.

DCP West Vichitra Veer confirmed the incident, stating, "Manoj was stabbed to death on Saturday evening. Two minors have been detained, and their interrogation is ongoing. One of them, a 15-year-old, was also involved in the earlier murder of Manoj's younger brother, Pramod. We are working to uncover the motive behind the murder."

Manoj’s sister-in-law, who is also the wife of the deceased Pramod, shared her grief, stating, “Yesterday, I found out that my brother-in-law, Manoj, has been stabbed to death. A few months ago, my husband, Pramod, was also murdered, and my brother-in-law Manoj was a witness in that case. Some time ago, my husband saw a girl from our area with a boy. He informed the girl's parents about it. The boy got very angry and, along with his friend, killed Pramod. Manoj was fighting the case in court. The same boy has now killed Manoj as well."

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, and more details are awaited.