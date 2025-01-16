"Govt is Protecting Mining Mafia": ASOM Alleges Gheraoing AMDC Office

Calling the illegal coal mining operations in Umrangso a “massive scandal,” Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Assam government, accusing it of financial irregularities and an attempt to cover up the crisis.

"This is just one of the many scandals under this government. Illegal mining continues unchecked, generating illicit wealth that is being used for personal gains. This happened under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, and now he is trying to divert public attention. Meanwhile, Kanika Hojai and Debolal Gorlosa are roaming free. We demand the immediate arrest of Kanika Gorlosa," Bhuyan asserted.

ASOM Stages Protest, Gheraos AMDC Over Missing Workers & Alleged Nexus

Amid mounting anger over the issue, ASOM on Thursday staged a protest, marching from Ganesh Udyan to the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) in Guwahati to expose what it alleges to be a deep-rooted nexus behind the illegal mining racket.

The protest witnessed the participation of key political figures, including Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad, alongside Bhuyan, as they demanded accountability from the authorities.

Five Workers Still Missing, Pressure Mounts on Authorities

The controversy has escalated further with five coal mine workers still unaccounted for, sparking widespread outrage. Families of the missing workers continue to wait for updates, raising serious concerns over safety lapses and government inaction. The absence of clear answers from the authorities has only fueled speculation of an official cover-up.

As ASOM intensifies its agitation, pressure is now mounting on the state government to break its silence and take decisive action against those allegedly responsible for the illegal coal mining operations. With growing political and public outrage, the coming days could see a fierce showdown over the unfolding scandal.