Bad News for Donald Trump, Court Upheld Sexual Assault Verdict Against Him

President elect of USA Donald Trump failed to receive any respite from a federal appeal court in a sexual assault case. The federal appeal court upheld the jury’s verdict that found Donald Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump has been denied his a new trial as he requested in his appeal.

Advertisment

Trump challenged the $5 million civil verdict against him where he alleged that the trial judge made numerous errors including allowing testimony of two other women who claimed Trump sexually assaulted them.

The appeals court came to the conclusion that the trial judge didn’t abuse his discretion in ruling on evidence. The appeal court had said that even if the civil judge made any errors, it did not affect Trump’s rights to warrant a new trial.

“Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision. We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments,” said Roberta Kaplan to media, who is Carroll’s attorney.

Notably, a separate jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million after it was found that Trump defamed her by denying the sexual abuse. Trump has also appealed that verdict.

Carroll’s allegation said that Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store and then defamed her when he denied her claim. Caroll also said that Trump said she wasn’t his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump denied all allegations. Trump however not face any jail term due to the civil verdict.

While the jury found that Trump sexually abused Caroll, but did not find that she could prove he raped her. Carroll filed the lawsuit last year under the “New York State Adult Survivors Act”.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s top spokesman and a to be White House communications director, on the other hand said to media that more appeals are coming.

“The American People have re-elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed. We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again,” Cheung was quoted as saying in a statement.