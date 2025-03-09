Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized After Chest Pain

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain, according to reports.

The 73-year-old leader was taken to the hospital around 2 AM and is currently under observation in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology.

Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable, and a team of specialists is closely monitoring his health. Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited AIIMS to inquire about his well-being.

