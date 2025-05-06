‘Villagers Matter, Not Gaurav Gogoi’: Assam BJP Chief Ahead of Panchayat Polls Phase 2

Following the conclusion of the second phase of campaigning for the 2025 Panchayat Elections in Assam, BJP State President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia asserted that the party remains committed to the people of rural Assam, rather than being concerned with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Advertisment

Speaking at a press conference, Saikia clarified that Gogoi’s name surfaced only in response to a media query, and reiterated that the party’s campaign has been centered around its Sankalp Patra—a manifesto outlining 15 key pledges to the public.

According to an official statement released by the BJP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed more than 5 lakh people across 26 meetings during the campaign. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held 31 meetings, while State BJP President Saikia participated in 51 meetings, including victory rallies and karyakarta (worker) gatherings.

Saikia extended his best wishes to all BJP candidates contesting in the second phase of the Panchayat elections and appealed to voters to exercise their democratic right by casting their ballots on May 7.

He also expressed gratitude to AGP President and Minister Atul Bora, Minister Keshab Mahanta, and various other ministers and MPs for leading robust campaigns in their respective districts.

Highlighting the party’s disciplined approach, Saikia said the BJP treats Panchayat elections with the same seriousness as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, and credited the party's grassroots organization for the successful campaign.

The second phase of polling will cover the remaining 13 districts of Assam, with vote counting scheduled for May 11.

Also Read: "Have Proof His Kids Aren’t Indian Citizens": Assam CM Escalates Attack On Gaurav Gogoi