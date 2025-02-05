‘Vote to Defeat Hatred, Secure a Respectable Life’: Kejriwal’s Appeal to Delhi Voters

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged Delhi voters to participate in the high-stakes assembly elections, saying that their vote represents more than just pressing a button, but shaping a "respectable life" for every family in the national capital.

In his appeal, the former Delhi Chief Minister urged voters to take a stand against politics based on "lies, hatred, and fear," and to ensure that "truth, development, and honesty" prevail.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family."

He further urged, "Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours. Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win,"

प्यारे दिल्लीवासियों, आज वोट का दिन है। आपका वोट सिर्फ़ एक बटन नहीं, ये आपके बच्चों के उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव है। अच्छे स्कूल, बेहतरीन अस्पताल और हर परिवार को सम्मानजनक जीवन देने का अवसर है।



आज हमें झूठ, नफ़रत और डर की राजनीति को हराकर सच्चाई, विकास और ईमानदारी को जिताना है। खुद… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile, polling for all 70 assembly constituencies began on Wednesday morning under tight security. Voting commenced at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM.

Key battlegrounds in this election include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Okhla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, and Patparganj. AAP, which currently holds over 60 seats in the 70-member assembly, is seeking re-election based on its past governance record.

The New Delhi seat features a high-profile three-way contest between AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. In Jangpura, AAP's Manish Sisodia is up against Congress' Farhad Suri and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates are contesting across 70 assembly seats. Delhi has 1.56 crore registered voters, including 83.76 lakh males, 72.36 lakh females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2.39 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19, over 1.09 lakh elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

