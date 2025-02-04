Delhi Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout Nears 20% by 11 am

Delhi CM Atishi and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the Election Commission of India’s office on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is contesting from Kalkaji, accused the BJP of indulging in disruptive activities, alleging that both the Election Commission and Delhi Police were shielding BJP workers while targeting AAP members. She claimed that the nation was watching as India's democratic process now depended on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

“The BJP is openly resorting to hooliganism. However, instead of acting against them, Delhi Police is providing protection, while the Election Commission is filing cases against those raising concerns,” she stated.

Atishi also accused her electoral opponent, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, and his family of causing disturbances in Kalkaji without facing any repercussions. She asserted that Delhi residents were closely following the developments, contrasting the BJP’s alleged attempts to disrupt welfare schemes and incite violence with AAP’s efforts to help families save ₹25,000 per month.

Her remarks followed Delhi Police’s registration of an FIR against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing official duties. Officials reported that Atishi and a group of 50-70 supporters with 10 vehicles had blocked Fateh Singh Marg, violating the MCC. She was also accused of obstructing a police officer when asked to disperse.

According to a police statement, an AAP worker allegedly assaulted a head constable.

Atishi later took to X, slamming the Election Commission for alleged bias. “BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members are openly engaging in hooliganism, yet no action is taken against them. Instead, a case has been registered against me,” she posted.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with results declared on February 8.