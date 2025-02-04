Delhi Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout Nears 20% by 11 am

Delhi CM Atishi and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the Election Commission of India’s office on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who is contesting from Kalkaji, accused the BJP of indulging in disruptive activities, alleging that both the Election Commission and Delhi Police were shielding BJP workers while targeting AAP members. She claimed that the nation was watching as India's democratic process now depended on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
“The BJP is openly resorting to hooliganism. However, instead of acting against them, Delhi Police is providing protection, while the Election Commission is filing cases against those raising concerns,” she stated.
Atishi also accused her electoral opponent, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, and his family of causing disturbances in Kalkaji without facing any repercussions. She asserted that Delhi residents were closely following the developments, contrasting the BJP’s alleged attempts to disrupt welfare schemes and incite violence with AAP’s efforts to help families save ₹25,000 per month.
Her remarks followed Delhi Police’s registration of an FIR against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing official duties. Officials reported that Atishi and a group of 50-70 supporters with 10 vehicles had blocked Fateh Singh Marg, violating the MCC. She was also accused of obstructing a police officer when asked to disperse.
According to a police statement, an AAP worker allegedly assaulted a head constable.
Atishi later took to X, slamming the Election Commission for alleged bias. “BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members are openly engaging in hooliganism, yet no action is taken against them. Instead, a case has been registered against me,” she posted.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, with results declared on February 8.
Feb 05, 2025 12:45 IST
"Voting is the Oxygen of Democracy": Jagdeep Dhankhar After Casting His Vote
Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast his vote at a polling booth in CPWD Service Centre in North Avenue. After casting his vote, he said, "Voting is the Oxygen of democracy and the base of democracy. It's fundamental to all the rights, and there is no bigger right than this. All the voters should vote for the country."
Feb 05, 2025 12:42 IST
Delhi Elections 2025: 19.95% Voter Turnout by 11 am
After a slow start in the initial two hours, the voter turnout in the single-phase Delhi Assembly elections reached 19.95% by 11 am on Wednesday, according to the ECI. Among all districts in the national capital, the North East district registered the highest turnout at 24.87%, followed by Shahdara at 23.30%. Meanwhile, the Central district recorded the lowest turnout at 16.46%.
Feb 05, 2025 10:44 IST
Delhi Elections: Rahul Casts His Vote, Accompanies Party Candidate
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.
He was accompanied by Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit and other party workers. Dikshit is contesting from the New Delhi constituency against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) and BJP's Parvesh Verma.
Feb 05, 2025 10:12 IST
Delhi Elections: Slow Voter Turnout at 8.10% Till 9 AM
Delhi witnessed a slow voter turnout of 8.10% as of 9 AM in the single-phase Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Among the districts, North East Delhi recorded the highest turnout at 10.70%, followed by South West Delhi at 9.34%.
In contrast, New Delhi district saw a sluggish turnout of 6.51%, while Central Delhi recorded 6.67%, East Delhi 8.21%, North Delhi 7.12%, North West Delhi 7.66%, Shahdara 8.92%, South Delhi 8.43%, South East Delhi 8.36%, and West Delhi 6.76%.
Feb 05, 2025 09:45 IST
Delhi Elections 2025: President Murmu Casts Her Vote
President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, located in the President's Estate.
Feb 05, 2025 09:16 IST
Kejriwal Urges Delhi Voters to Make Their Vote Count for a "Respectable Life"
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has urged Delhi voters to participate in the high-stakes assembly elections, saying that their vote represents more than just pressing a button. He called it an opportunity for every family in the national capital to secure a "respectable life."
In his appeal, the former Delhi Chief Minister urged voters to take a stand against politics based on "lies, hatred, and fear," and to ensure that "truth, development, and honesty" prevail.
Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, but the foundation of your children's bright future. It's a chance to provide good schools, excellent hospitals, and a dignified life for every family."
He further urged, "Today, we must defeat the politics of lies, hatred, and fear, and make truth, development, and honesty triumph. Vote yourself and inspire your family, friends, and neighbors to do the same. Hooliganism will lose, and Delhi will win."
प्यारे दिल्लीवासियों, आज वोट का दिन है। आपका वोट सिर्फ़ एक बटन नहीं, ये आपके बच्चों के उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव है। अच्छे स्कूल, बेहतरीन अस्पताल और हर परिवार को सम्मानजनक जीवन देने का अवसर है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 5, 2025
आज हमें झूठ, नफ़रत और डर की राजनीति को हराकर सच्चाई, विकास और ईमानदारी को जिताना है। खुद…
Feb 05, 2025 09:11 IST
Delhi Police File FIR Against AAP Candidate Amanatullah Khan for MCC Violation
Feb 05, 2025 08:05 IST
Polling For High-Stakes Delhi Assembly Elections Underway
Delhi began voting for all 70 assembly seats on Wednesday morning, with voters casting their ballots for the 8th Assembly under stringent security measures. The polling commenced at 7:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM.
Feb 04, 2025 23:17 IST
Delhi Elections 2025: Salons, Restaurants Offer Discounts to Voters in Bid to Boost Turnout
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Chamber of Trades and Industries (CTI) announced that over 500 salons and beauty parlours will offer discounts of 20-50% to people who cast their vote on February 5. Additionally, various businesses, including shops, hotels, restaurants, and dhabas, will provide discounts between 10% and 50% to voters. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated that the initiative aims to increase voter turnout, with special offers available on February 6 for those showing inked fingers as proof of voting.
Feb 04, 2025 23:15 IST
Delhi Elections 2025: 13,766 Polling Stations Set Up with Special Provisions, Says Chief Electoral Officer
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz announced that there will be a total of 13,766 polling stations across 2,696 polling station premises for the upcoming elections. In line with the Election Commission of India’s directives, the arrangements will include themed polling stations, with specific setups for PWD-managed, women-managed, and youth-managed stations. Additionally, facilities such as waiting halls, color-coded identification, ramps, and toilet amenities have been provided to ensure a smooth and inclusive voting experience.
Feb 04, 2025 23:14 IST
FIR Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal Ahead of Delhi Elections Over Water Contamination Allegations
Haryana Police registered an FIR against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The case, filed in Kurukshetra following a complaint from Shahbad resident Jagmohan Manchanda, accuses Kejriwal and others of alleging that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the waters of the Yamuna.
Feb 04, 2025 23:10 IST
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: ‘Voters Still Remember Sheila Dikshit,’ Says Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit
Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, expressed confidence in his party’s performance in the February 5 elections. He claimed that Delhi voters still remember his mother, late Sheila Dikshit, who served as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. Dikshit asserted that while BJP and AAP are engaged in a tussle over votes, Congress is contesting fairly and expects strong public support.
Feb 04, 2025 23:09 IST
Delhi Elections 2025 Live: ‘Confident BJP Will Form Govt,’ Says Candidate Satish Upadhyay
BJP’s Malviya Nagar candidate Satish Upadhyay called the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls a “festival of democracy,” expressing confidence in the party’s victory. While he refrained from predicting seat numbers, he asserted that Delhi will have a BJP chief minister.
Feb 04, 2025 23:09 IST
Over 1,000 MCC Violation Cases Registered Ahead of Delhi Polls: Police
Delhi Police has recorded 1,076 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, resulting in the arrest or detention of 34,250 individuals, an official confirmed on Tuesday. These cases were registered between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and February 3, marking the end of the Delhi Assembly election campaign. The polls are set for Wednesday.
Feb 04, 2025 23:06 IST
ADR Flags Non-Compliance as 24 Delhi Poll Candidates' Criminal Records Go Unjustified
Feb 04, 2025 23:04 IST
PM Modi Slams Kejriwal Over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ & ‘Jacuzzi’ Ahead of Delhi Polls
On the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi took a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing him over allegations of extravagance and corruption linked to his bungalow renovation. Highlighting his government's focus on public welfare and prudent resource management, Modi contrasted it with Kejriwal’s alleged misuse of funds.