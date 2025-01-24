Woman Held With Heroin Worth Rs 72 Lakh at Guwahati Railway Station

A woman was arrested at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday night after being caught in possession of a significant amount of heroin.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The woman, identified as Rudrani Bhattacharjee (36), wife of Dilip Pathak from Tripura’s Agartala, was traveling on Train No. 12068 (Janashatabdi Express) from Dimapur to Guwahati. She was detained upon the train's arrival at Platform No. 6 after being found suspicious.

Upon checking her luggage, authorities discovered 30 plastic soap boxes containing heroin. The total weight of the heroin was 360 grams, valued at approximately Rs. 72,00,000.

Bhattacharjee was arrested and taken into custody by the NCB for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Amingaon based on a tip-off regarding the notorious Touthing narcotics family from Manipur, transporting narcotics to peddlers in Hajo and Goreswar.

The vehicle, a White Scorpio (Registration No. AS 11 N 3141), was on its way from Mizoram to Kamrup. Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak, the STF team stopped the vehicle early in the morning. Two individuals, Onkhogin Touthing (driver) and Thangkhaelien (co-driver), were found inside.

Upon searching, 94 soap boxes containing heroin hidden in secret compartments were recovered. The drugs weighed a total of 1 kg 128 grams, with a street value estimated at approximately Rs 9 crore.

