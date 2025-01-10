Young Woman Found Dead In Rented House in Guwahati

The body of a young woman was discovered in a rented house in Guwahati’s Rukminigaon, under mysterious circumstances on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bipulabi Nath, originally hailing from Goalpara, and had been living in the rented accommodation at house number 8 since a month and a half. According to sources, Nath was employed at a local business establishment in the city.

The discovery came after her family members and neighbors grew concerned about her sudden absence. For the past three days, her family had been unable to reach her by phone, and neighbours mentioned that she hadn’t been seen for the last two days. The situation was finally brought to light when a strong foul odor started emanating from the house, prompting concerned individuals to check on her.

Upon entering the house, her lifeless body was discovered, and the police were immediately informed. The cause of death remains unclear, and a forensic team has arrived at the scene to conduct a detailed investigation.

Notably, this incident marks the third such case in the city in the past week. Earlier yesterday, another young woman was found dead in her rented accommodation in city’s Tarun Nagar locality.

The woman, identified as Pratiksha Sharma, who originally hailed from Tinsukia and was employed with a major conglomerate in the city.

What has added to the mystery is the fact that a young man was seen in the vicinity of her room until around 11 PM the previous night, raising questions about his involvement. However, the identity of the man remains unknown, and the police are yet to question him.

CCTV footage reveals the man entering the room, but the details of his interactions with the woman are still unclear. The investigation is currently ongoing.

