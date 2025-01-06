Journalist’s Body Found at Guwahati Residence, Locals Allege Foul Play Driven by Property Greed

The body of a journalist associated with a local English daily was found on Monday at House No. 6 on Hengrabari’s Dr. Zakir Hussain Road in Guwahati. The property belonged to Dr. Jugananda Saikia and his wife, both of whom passed away seven and three years ago, respectively.

The deceased, identified as Raj Moon Saikia, approximately 45 years old, resided in the house and was reported to have mental health issues.

Local residents have alleged that Saikia's maternal uncle and aunt were involved in foul play, motivated by greed over the property his father had left in his name. Raj Moon Saikia had spent two years in a rehabilitation centre due to his mental health condition and was recently hospitalized at the Marwari Maternity Hospital in Guwahati. After receiving a diagnosis, he was discharged. However, locals allege that despite his critical condition, his relatives neither took him back to the hospital nor allowed neighbours to intervene and take him for medical care.

“He was not addicted to drugs; however, he was placed in a rehabilitation centre instead of a hospital by his relatives. The relatives did not arrange for his return to the hospital, even though he was in critical condition when we, the locals, tried to intervene. When we questioned the victim’s relatives, they claimed the doctor had prescribed medicines and advised him to take them. It raises concerns about whether the doctor genuinely discharged him or if the relatives brought him home on their own. His father had left a considerable amount of property in his name, and we suspect that the youth may have died from slow poisoning. This matter can only be clarified after a proper investigation,” stated one local resident.

The resident also alleged that the victim’s relatives have withheld information regarding the rehabilitation centre from the neighbours.

Locals have consistently emphasized that the neglect of Saikia’s mental health by his family and their failure to provide appropriate medical care contributed to his deteriorating condition.

The incident has sparked grave concerns among residents, who are now demanding a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of death and ensure accountability for those involved.

