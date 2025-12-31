After Trump, Now China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Standoff

After US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington had prevented a potential war between India and Pakistan, China has now stepped into the spotlight, asserting that it played a mediating role during the recent standoff between the two countries.

Speaking on Tuesday at a symposium on global affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing had helped resolve several international conflicts, including the brief military confrontation between India and Pakistan earlier this year.

“To build lasting peace, we take an objective and fair approach, addressing both symptoms and root causes,” Wang said, according to a statement shared by China’s Foreign Ministry on X.

He added that China had been involved in mediation efforts in places like northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the Palestine-Israel conflict, Cambodia-Thailand tensions, and the India-Pakistan standoff.

The remarks come months after a tense military clash between India and Pakistan in May, triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border. The four-day confrontation ended on May 10 after military leaders from both sides communicated directly and agreed to cease firing.

India has consistently maintained that no third-party mediation was involved in resolving the crisis, relying solely on military-to-military contact.

China’s claim has sparked renewed attention on its role in the standoff, especially given its close defence relationship with Pakistan, which is China’s largest arms client. Earlier in November, a report by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission accused Beijing of running a disinformation campaign after Operation Sindoor, using AI-generated images on social media to mislead the public and influence global defense sales.

At the time of India’s strikes, China had called for restraint. “China finds India’s military operation regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said on May 7.

